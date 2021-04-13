Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $259.03 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Bytom has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $259.03 million and $73.00 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.82 or 0.00419095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001031 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,669,667,625 coins and its circulating supply is 1,422,382,694 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

