BZEdge (BZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 34.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, BZEdge has traded up 230% against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $2.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00260938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.81 or 0.00675276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,781.03 or 0.99795654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $577.05 or 0.00917265 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00020183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

