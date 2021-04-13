C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Short Interest Down 71.2% in March

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBNT remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 478,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,583. C-Bond Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

