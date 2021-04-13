C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $94.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.21. 831,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,103. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

