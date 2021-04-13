C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 265,197 shares.The stock last traded at $30.28 and had previously closed at $30.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,754,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,573,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,743,000.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

