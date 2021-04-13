Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Cabot worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cabot by 422.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 99,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 354,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 85,064 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $54.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

