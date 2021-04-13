Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Downgraded by Truist Securities to Hold

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CADE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,741. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 465,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after buying an additional 325,942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

