Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CADE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 465,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after buying an additional 325,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.