Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 76,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,234,741 shares.The stock last traded at $21.97 and had previously closed at $22.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CADE. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

