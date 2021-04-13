Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 143.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,686 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $22,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,482,000 after buying an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS opened at $144.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 405,846 shares of company stock valued at $55,131,473. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.