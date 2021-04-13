Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 36,460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,006,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS stock opened at $144.79 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,846 shares of company stock valued at $55,131,473. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.