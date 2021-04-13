Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

CRNCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Monday, January 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock remained flat at $$4.64 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.25. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

