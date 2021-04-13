CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CAIXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CaixaBank has an average rating of “Buy”.

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.06.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

