Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 29,886 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of CSX worth $69,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in CSX by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average is $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $98.85.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

