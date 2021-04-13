Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 62,719 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 101.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Paycom Software worth $46,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Paycom Software by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Paycom Software from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $468.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.22.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $381.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.99 and a 200 day moving average of $393.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.06 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.