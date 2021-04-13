Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 9,152 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American International Group worth $39,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in American International Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,118,000 after purchasing an additional 177,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.