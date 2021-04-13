Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $85,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $269.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.34 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.08 billion, a PE ratio of 101.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

