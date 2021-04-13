Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,361 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

ADBE opened at $506.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $462.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.19. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.75 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $241.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.