Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 2,281 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.72.

NASDAQ COST opened at $364.81 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.33 and its 200-day moving average is $360.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

