Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 8,834 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $31,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,503,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,402 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

