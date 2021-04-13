Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,917 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $69,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37. The firm has a market cap of $337.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

