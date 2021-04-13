Calamos Advisors LLC Has $124.09 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 672,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $124,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $338.53 billion, a PE ratio of -117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

