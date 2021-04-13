Calamos Advisors LLC Has $41.30 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,243 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

