Calamos Advisors LLC Has $42.16 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,807 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $42,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

ABT stock opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $83.52 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

