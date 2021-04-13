Calamos Advisors LLC Has $45.28 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

