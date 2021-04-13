Calamos Advisors LLC Has $50.14 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $50,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $483.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.80 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

