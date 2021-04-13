Calamos Advisors LLC Has $51.93 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,781 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $287.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.41 and a 200-day moving average of $249.84. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $165.71 and a 1-year high of $288.10. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.96.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

