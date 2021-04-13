Calamos Advisors LLC Has $61.14 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,772 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $61,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after acquiring an additional 392,150 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

