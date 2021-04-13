Calamos Advisors LLC Has $76.02 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $76,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $228.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $229.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

