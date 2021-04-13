Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $74,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $379.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,220 shares of company stock worth $249,649,372 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

