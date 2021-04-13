Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $30,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,661,000 after purchasing an additional 246,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $340.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

