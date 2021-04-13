Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 203,834 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $39,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Insiders have sold a total of 45,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

