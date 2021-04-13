Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,752 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $40,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $126.21 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $126.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $114.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.