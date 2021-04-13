Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 5,280 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $37,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

