Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 64,964 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,964 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $80,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.46.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $223.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $141.22 and a 52 week high of $225.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.