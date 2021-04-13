Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $113,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,254.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,187.60 and a 1 year high of $2,289.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,094.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,840.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

