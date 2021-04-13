Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 12,255 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,255 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $43,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,467,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.66.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.39. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

