Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 88,745 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,745 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $74,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 57,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 42,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $89.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

