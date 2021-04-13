Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,779 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,627 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $127,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

