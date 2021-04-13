Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.00

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.00 and traded as high as $15.94. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 264,166 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 604,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 63,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.