Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

CGO opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.