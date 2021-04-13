Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,788 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aptiv by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after acquiring an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,162,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $56.04 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.06 and its 200 day moving average is $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

