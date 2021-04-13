Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

