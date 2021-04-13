Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,177 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,586,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,405,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

CX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.87.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.