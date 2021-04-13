Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,379.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,118.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,181.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,038.00 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.