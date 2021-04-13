Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,866 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

ING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.