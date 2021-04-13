Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,365,000 after buying an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $256.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.87 and a 52 week high of $257.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.