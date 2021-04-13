Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 581,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,537.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.24. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $738.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.