Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 233,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

