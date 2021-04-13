Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,639,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

